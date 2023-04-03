NASA reveals Artemis II crew, the first moon astronauts in 50 years

From March 2019 to February 2020, Koch flew a 328-day mission aboard the International Space Station: currently the longest single spaceflight by a woman. In October 2019, Koch and fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir performed the first all-women spacewalks. Koch emphasised “how awesome it is that as a species, as humanity, we are undertaking this right now—that we have decided that it’s that important,” in a November interview with National Geographic.

In another first for human spaceflight, a non-American will fly beyond low-Earth orbit. The Canadian Space Agency will build an advanced robotic arm for a small space station called Gateway that will orbit the moon. In return, the U.S. agreed to fly a Canadian astronaut on Artemis II.

That seat and historic distinction will go to Artemis II mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, a member of NASA and CSA’s joint 2009 astronaut class. A colonel in the Canadian Armed Forces and a fighter pilot, Hansen, 47, is a leading member of the astronaut corps. He served in mission control for the International Space Station, and in 2017, he supervised a 13-member class of NASA and CSA astronaut candidates, the first Canadian to hold that role. But Hansen has never flown to space before, making Artemis II an especially significant mission to him.

“I can’t recall a period in my life when I didn’t want to be an astronaut,” Hansen said in a CSA video about his life. “For as long as I can remember, I was fascinated by space exploration. I looked at a photograph of Neil Armstrong standing on the moon, and I wanted to see what it would be like to leave this planet—to look at it from beyond.”

To the moon and back in a week and a half

These four astronauts will embark on a roughly 10-day mission around the moon and back to Earth. After launching atop the SLS rocket, more powerful than Apollo’s Saturn V, the crew will orbit Earth twice in the Orion spacecraft. Their first orbit will be a brisk 90 minutes; the second, a 42-hour-long ellipse, will take Orion from 200 miles above Earth to nearly 60,000 miles away.

During the second orbit, the crew will put Orion through its paces, approaching and backing away from SLS’s discarded upper stage to practice docking manoeuvres future missions will use. They’ll also check the life-support systems. Once Orion receives a clean bill of health, it will proceed toward the moon on a roughly four-day trek. When Orion sweeps around the moon’s far side, the crew will be about 4,600 miles above the lunar surface.