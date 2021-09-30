One of the largest comets ever seen is headed our way

This camera wasn’t specifically looking for far-flung solar system objects; rather, it was the key source of data for the Dark Energy Survey, an effort that collected 80,000 exposures of wide swaths of the southern night sky from 2013 to 2019. This dataset has transformed scientists’ quest to understand dark energy, a mysterious force that drives the universe’s accelerating expansion. But images taken to study dark energy and other cosmic phenomena can also be used to discover objects much closer to home.

For his Ph.D. research, Bernardinelli’s goal was to use the Dark Energy Survey images to find previously undiscovered objects that orbit the sun beyond Neptune. He faced a tall order. Each image was so massive, displaying just one at full resolution would require a grid of 275 HD televisions. Bernardinelli scoured tens of thousands of these images for dots of light a few pixels wide.

To pull off this hunt, Bernardinelli wrote computer code that searched the Dark Energy Survey’s images for dots that moved against the backdrop of distant stars. Six months of gruelling calculations, run on a cluster of some 200 computers at Illinois’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, whittled down this massive dataset to a final list of 817 newfound objects whose orbits didn’t match any known body in the solar system. As a final step, Bernardinelli and Bernstein checked this list by hand to make sure the code did its job correctly.

That’s when they noticed it: an object as bright as some of the 100-mile-wide worlds beyond Neptune, but with an extreme orbit that means it must have originated trillions of miles from the sun, just like a long-period comet.

Finding the comet was “a very big needle-in-the-haystack problem,” Bernstein says. “But we managed to figure that out, and we got this little cherry on top of the sundae!”

Turning telescopes toward Bernardinelli-Bernstein

Bernardinelli and Bernstein submitted their evidence for the comet to the Minor Planet Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which acts as the world’s official repository for the orbits of comets, asteroids, and the solar system’s other small bodies. On June 19, the center confirmed that the object was a new discovery. Five days later, the object was confirmed to be a comet and named Bernardinell-Bernstein in the pair’s honour.

News of the comet’s discovery spread quickly. In a matter of days, astronomers all over the world began turning their telescopes toward the incoming object and scouring their archives for any other images of it that had gone unnoticed. Researchers soon found the comet hiding in archival data as far back as 2010, improving the accuracy of its known orbit.

And within 24 hours of the announcement, multiple teams of astronomers had confirmed that the comet was releasing enough dust and gas to make a visible coma, or tail, even though it was still more than two billion miles from the sun.

Comets don’t give off much material until they get closer to the heat of the sun, which causes frozen compounds to sublimate directly into gas. Bernardinell-Bernstein, however, appears to be rich in gas-producing “volatiles” that start to sublimate even in the frigid space beyond Neptune. The observations suggest that the object couldn’t have spent much time baking in the inner solar system in its past—making it enticingly pristine.

More clues about its tail came from images taken in 2018 and 2020 by TESS, an exoplanet-hunting space telescope operated by NASA that also captured images of the incoming comet. Oddly, the comet was much brighter in the TESS data than it was in the Dark Energy Survey images. The team realised that TESS’s pixels covered much bigger areas of the sky than the Dark Energy Survey’s pixels, which meant the comet must have been releasing a huge, extremely diffuse tail.

Bernardinelli and Bernstein went back through the Dark Energy Survey data, stacking many images of their namesake comet to try and identify the comet’s tail. Eventually, they found an extremely faint signal hiding in their data—and learned that the comet had started giving off gas as far as 2.4 billion miles from the sun, nearly 40 percent farther out than Uranus is on average.

By tracking how the coma has changed over time, and how much brighter the comet was getting as it came closer to the sun, Bernardinelli’s team could start to model the comet’s chemistry. Given how feeble sunlight is at this extreme distance, the comet must either be giving off carbon dioxide or nitrogen gas, they found.

“How cool is that? We can observe this thing from halfway across the solar system … and we can make such remarkably strong inferences about its composition,” says study co-author Ben Montet, a planetary scientist at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, who specialises in TESS data. “It’s amazing what you can do with relatively few photons.”

A bright future

Scientists are already brainstorming what it would take to visit Bernardinelli-Bernstein with a spacecraft. For now, there’s no official mission in the works, but if the world’s space agencies move quickly, a mission could intercept the comet in 2033 if it launches no later than 2029.

Researchers are also hard at work deciphering the comet’s past voyages through the solar system to determine how much it has been changed by the sun. Bernardinelli and Bernstein’s team calculate that in 2031, the comet will be the closest it’s come to the sun in at least three million years.

Peering any deeper into the past, however, is extremely difficult. Oort cloud comets are so far away, their orbits can be nudged by passing stars, which means that modeling their orbits requires charting the motion of stars through the Milky Way. New data suggest that one particularly troublesome star could muck up any efforts to trace back the comet’s orbit.

For several years, researchers have known that about 2.8 million years ago, a sun-like star called HD 7977 passed by the solar system. But no one knows exactly where it flew by. In new research submitted to the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, researchers Piotr Dybczyński and Sławomir Breiter from Poland’s Adam Mickiewicz University found that we don’t even know which side of the solar system HD 7977 passed by.