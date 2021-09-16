SpaceX takes 4 passengers to orbit—a glimpse at private spaceflight’s future

“New space”

Yesterday's launch is the third this year to carry a crew of private passengers into space. The two earlier flights, launched in July by Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, were suborbital joyrides that offered mere minutes of weightlessness.

But even this flight is hardly the first to deliver customers into orbit. Private citizens have been flying to the ISS since 2001, some paying as much as $52 million (£37 million) for the trip. Soon, more paying passengers will be making the journey to the orbiting space lab aboard both SpaceX capsules and Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Given the expansion of commercial flights, it’s easy to see why some in the space industry are talking about the opening of a new era. But others caution that it would be a mistake to say these crews are “ordinary” or representative of humanity at large. Isaacman is one of only 2,755 billionaires on Earth—a minuscule percentage of the population who can afford to charter a spacecraft.

Even the selection process for the other crew members was based on stringent criteria, or just plain luck. Sembroski was one of 72,000 people to enter the raffle—the odds of making it through NASA astronaut selection are better. And although Inspiration4’s crew is more diverse than many others, the next couple of private missions heading into orbit are populated predominantly by men, continuing a pattern that has resulted in women comprising roughly 11 percent of total astronauts. People of colour account for even fewer spacefarers. (Proctor is only the fourth Black American woman to fly to orbit.)

Spaceflight is a rarified experience, Bimm says, and very much in the hands of the privileged. Whether these flights are truly heralding a new chapter in off-world exploration will become evident soon enough.

“The proof is going to be in the pattern,” Bimm says. “What I would say to everyone who’s watching with an interest in space is: Don’t get too focused on this mission. Watch the next one, and the one after, and the one after.”

It’s possible that before private spaceflight really takes off, an accident may bring the nascent industry to its knees. If there’s anything we’ve learned from 60 years of human spaceflight, it’s that riding rockets is dangerous. Accidents are inevitable.

But the same is true for many adventure sports, and customers still line up for the chance to summit Mt. Everest—an endeavour that’s arguably just as dangerous, if not more dangerous, than flying into orbit.

“How much risk are we actually willing to take, once those risks really become visible?” Shindell asks. “It’s not a question of if a mishap will happen, but when it will happen, and how it will affect this new ecosystem of commercial space.”