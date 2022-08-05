How helicopters are shaking up the hunt for life on Mars

The next critical step will be getting the samples off Mars. The rover can only do so much to analyse the samples with its onboard instruments, so determining whether ancient organisms played a role in crafting any organic materials tucked into those rocks needs to be done here, in sophisticated labs on Earth.

In late July NASA and ESA officials announced a significant shift in their plans, one they hope will save some cash while offering Perseverance more flexibility, and the best chance of success, on the Martian surface. In the revised mission, two helicopters will swoop in and act as backup while Perseverance empties its tube-filled belly into another spacecraft that will rocket the samples into Mars orbit, and eventually back to Earth. Like Ingenuity, the two new copters will be four-bladed, solar-powered machines. But the pair will be heftier, wheeled, and capable of plucking tubes from the ground if necessary.

“When we started planning, helicopters on Mars were a dream and an aspiration of a technology demonstration,” NASA’s associate administrator Thomas Zurbuchen told reporters during a recent media briefing. Now, he says, helicopters are “in the realm of the possible.”

Core of the mission

As Perseverance tootled around the crater floor during its first year on Mars, it gathered nine precious tubefuls of Mars material. But the team was eager to get the rover to Jezero’s 3.5 billion-year-old delta, where dramatic, wind-sculpted sandstone outcrops erupt from the planet’s vermillion sands. The height and inclination of those layered rocks reveal that Jezero’s potentially habitable lake may have a more complex past than orbital data suggest: At least once in Jezero’s history, the crater lake was too shallow to spill into an eastern outflow channel.

“When these rocks were produced, it was a closed system lake,” says Caltech’s Ken Farley, the mission’s project scientist. “Which raises a fascinating question: Are there different generations of lakes? Did it fill up with water and then dry down, and then 20 million years later it filled up again? We don’t know.”

Collecting cores from the delta could help solve such mysteries, which in turn speak to the lake’s possible habitability. Perseverance arrived at the delta earlier this year and has so far collected four more rock cores, including one just yesterday, each of which has the potential to rewrite scientists’ understanding of Martian history.

The first two samples were collected from coarse, conglomerate sandstone at a spot called Skinner Ridge, and they have the ability to tell multiple stories about bygone Martian epochs. They contain a diverse array of materials, including rounded grains that have been transported over long distances, as well as rock fragments and minerals. Named Swift Run and Skyland, the cores also contain ample evidence of interaction with water.

“Every grain potentially tells us a different story. It came from a different place, with a different history, and because the river channel that fed lake Jezero is very long, the grains we’re looking at could have come from way upstream—places we could never take the rover,” Farley says.

Plus, “every little rock fragment that is now in our tubes—those can be studied as if they are their own little core.”

The team’s excitement has been fuelled by two even more recent acquisitions. The first, called Hazeltop, was extracted from a delta rock on July 27, and it’s the exact type of sample scientists think could contain traces of ancient life, or biosignatures. The fine-grained sedimentary rock—made up of silt, or mud, or even very small sand grains—is of a type known to be very good at trapping organic molecules that could be signs of life’s handwork.

“I’m excited because from the standpoint of the potential for preserving biosignatures, this seems like one that would be particularly good amongst the ones that have already been collected so far,” Wadhwa says.

Perseverance can give the team a preview of the rock’s chemistry from its perch on Mars, and its instruments can measure whether organics are locked into its grains. But the rover can’t perform the type of work needed to determine where those organics came from—whether they’re biological or were forged without the fire of alien metabolisms.

“The kinds of resolution with which we’ll be able to study these samples when they’re back, literally at the atomic scale, it’ll just open vistas of information that we really don’t have access to with the limited suite of instruments that we have on board the rover,” Wadhwa says.

On August 2 Perseverance drilled a second sample from the same rock. As part of a strategy designed to maximise the chances of returning valuable material to Earth, the rover has been collecting cores in pairs. Later this year it will lay down a cache containing half of those samples, just in case something goes awry with the rover later. Soon scientists will decide which samples are set on the planet’s surface as insurance and which will stay stashed in the rover.

“That’s something that has to be discussed more broadly with the team and with the science community,” Wadhwa says. “We’ll be seeking input.”

The power of flight

Still, intentionally bringing bits of Mars back to Earth is no trivial task. Even though the samples Perseverance is collecting are each roughly the size of a piece of chalk, getting them off Mars will have to be done with a coordinated sequence of spacecraft, starting with the rover and ending with a basketball-size piece of hardware descending through Earth’s atmosphere.