The most iconic images in space history have been ‘remastered’. Here’s what they’ve revealed

Utilising this frustration, along with newly digitised scans of the original film and thousands of hours of work (using NASA’s open-source image policy “which allows access to anyone with the inclination, time and skills to undertake a project like this”) Saunders has produced a chronology filled with uniquely impactful, familiar-but-not images of so-far the only crewed missions to the moon. And it’s not just the iconic photographs that fell under his gaze.

Hidden depths of detail

Saunders says his aim was to enable people “see exactly what the astronauts saw,” and present a historical document packed with images with a fidelity as close to the real scene as possible. Authenticity was paramount: Indeed, Saunders says it was part of his process to seek out the only people who would know if he’d succeeded. The consensus was affirmative, with Apollo 16 commander Charlie Duke calling the images “an exact representation of what I remember from my journey” and Apollo 8’s Walter Cunningham, who examined the photographs, describing them as “just incredible.”

(Related: London, 1609: humankind's first leap towards the moon.)

The new scans of the original slides, Saunders says, were the revelation. “There’s so much goodness in them,” he enthuses. “If there’s something in the original film, then it’s in these new scans. The problem is they’re 1.3GB each, there are 35,000 of them, and they’re still simply scans of analogue film. And so they require a lot of digital processing to present them correctly and get all of that goodness out.”

The ‘goodness’ ranges from subtle details in iconic shots to moments never-before revealed, pulling atmospheric scenes from underexposed frames that likely would have ended up on the reject pile. The book’s cover shot Saunders describes as a special example of this: It shows astronaut Jim McDivitt illuminated by a shaft of earthlight from a porthole of Apollo 9. The original scan is almost completely black with underexposure. “It was in a particularly bad state previously, and so is almost never seen. It’s so atmospheric, cinematic even; a quite wonderful portrait of a man doing his work, that work just happens to be something extraordinary.” Saunders says. ”I spoke to Rusty Schweickart who took the photograph… It turns out this is a very historic moment, as [McDivitt] is undertaking the first ever docking in space with internal crew transfer.”