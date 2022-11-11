11 spectacular night sky events to see in 2023

An hour after sunset on April 11, look for a picture-perfect pairing of two celestial jewels: Venus and the Pleiades star cluster. Venus will be easy to see with the naked eye as a brilliant, star-like object high in the southwestern sky. Using binoculars will reveal the tight grouping of stars near the planet. The brightest nine of the bunch are named for the Seven Sisters of Greek mythology along with their parents. From a dark, unobstructed location, away from light pollution, you should be able to spot the dazzling cluster—which actually includes some 3,000 stars—with unaided eyes. Venus will lie only about 100 million miles from Earth at this time, but the Pleiades sit some 2.6 quadrillion miles away.

As an added observing challenge on the same evening, sky-watchers can seek out the innermost planet in the solar system close to the western horizon about half an hour after sunset. Mercury will reach its highest point in the sky on this day, offering the best view of the planet all year. Binoculars can help cut through the sunset glare to catch sight this faint little dot.

April 20: Hybrid solar eclipse graces parts of Oceania

Lucky sky-watchers in a small slice of the Eastern Hemisphere will get to experience a rare hybrid solar eclipse. In some regions it will be total, and in other places annular. In an annular eclipse, also nicknamed a ring of fire eclipse, a ring of sunlight surrounds the moon as it passes in front of the sun.

The thin corridor of the maximum eclipse will pass through the Ningaloo Coast of western Australia, where it will appear total, and then stretch through the West Papua province of Indonesia and sweep across the islands of Micronesia, where the eclipse becomes annular. The eclipse ends out in the Pacific Ocean about 1,900 miles east of the Hawaiian Islands. A small number of people will be positioned to see the full or annular eclipse, but a partial eclipse of the sun will be visible over a much larger region, covering all of Indonesia, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, as well as several other areas in the western Pacific.

Remember: Never look at the sun directly, including during an annular or partial eclipse, without proper eye protection.

April 22 and 23: Lyrid meteor shower