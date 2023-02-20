How did Saturn get its rings?

The “old-rings” crew says that the cataclysm occurred in Saturn’s early days. (It is scientifically likelier for a wayward object to enter a planet’s gravitational maw during the solar system’s youth.) One version of that story proposes that the giant planets were not born where we see them today; rather, they migrated to their current locations and triggered a cascade of instability among smaller objects that ended up being flung all over the place like celestial Ping-Pong balls.

During the chaos of the solar system’s infancy, it wouldn’t be tough for an icy body to end up putting a ring around Saturn. The old-rings theory also predicts that some of Saturn’s moons formed from busted-up ring stuff that spread far enough from the planet to form clumps on its own. And therefore, some of the moons that today hover near the rings’ margins are made of the same material.

“Honestly, and without trying to be too neutral, I think the old age makes more sense to me than the young age,” El Moutamid says. “That’s my belief up to now, but I am happy to be convinced otherwise.”

The trouble is, the icy rings are too pearly white to be billions of years old—or at least that’s an argument the “young-rings” camp focuses on. Called the pollution argument, the problem hinges on the rate at which dark dust in the outer solar system collides with and dims rings’ resplendence. Put simply, some four billion years of drab cosmic rain should leave Saturn’s rings looking as dingy and unimpressive as Jupiter’s—unless the rings are massive, or they’re young. In 2017, using NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, scientists measured the mass of Saturn’s rings and found there’s not enough material to absorb a solar system’s age of dust and still look so pristine. Cassini also gathered data about how much dust ends up in the Saturn system, and that result also supports the idea that the rings are young.

Yet it’s highly unlikely that an object large enough to shatter into rings could have come within reach of Saturn—except in the chaos of the early solar system.