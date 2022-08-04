The Collection by National Geographic Traveller UK

The Lakes & Mountains Collection 2022

By National Geographic Traveller (UK)
Published 4 Aug 2022, 12:38 BST
The Lakes & Mountains Collection 2022

The Lakes & Mountains Collection 2022.

Photograph by National Geographic Traveller

In this issue, we take a look at the ultimate lake and mountain escapes. We’ve included the most out-there, remote destinations that might require a bit of legwork to get to, but provide a glorious sense of escape. We also speak to a professional sherpa about how to go about planning a proper climbing expedition, including the best gear for the job. Then, we provide all the info you need to make the most of a weekend in the UK’s fabled Lake District. 

Finally, there’s our roundup of the best resorts, hotels and lodges, brought to you by our advertising partners, to help inspire you when planning your next rejuvenating escape.

Read the 2022 edition of National Geographic Traveller The Lakes & Mountains Collection

