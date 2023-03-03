The Collection by National Geographic Traveller UK

The European Cities Collection 2023

By National Geographic Traveller (UK)
Published 3 Mar 2023, 17:19 GMT
The European Cities Collection 2023.

The European Cities Collection 2023.

Photograph by National Geographic Traveller UK

One of the best ways to connect with a city is by exploring its outdoor spaces under your own steam.

In this issue, we set off on a series of urban adventures, including dipping into some of Europe's best spots for city swimming, from Icelandic geothermal pools to the ponds at Hampstead Heath in London. We then pedal through some of the best metropolises to explore on two wheel, before setting off on hiking trips and walking tours around the continent's bet green spaces located in or around cities.

And, of course, there's our round up of the best hotels and resorts, brought to you by our advertising partners, to help inspire you when planning your next city escape.

Read the 2023 edition of The European Cities Collection by National Geographic Traveller (UK)

Destinations
Where to go outdoor swimming in European cities
Read Story
Cycling
Eight European cities to discover by bike
Read Story
Matchmaker
Europe's most walkable cities for every type of traveller
Read Story
