The Hotel Awards: the world's 42 best hotels in 2022

WINNER



Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh

Think Gleneagles and images of the grand Scottish resort spring to mind: sweeping grounds, prestigious golf courses and Georgian facades. But the brand’s new urban outpost offers an elegant foil to the country pile. The 33-bed Gleneagles Townhouse is a des res with a difference in the heart of the Scottish capital, featuring a private members’ club, the all-day Spence restaurant and a roof terrace bar with views of St Andrew Square. The vibe is more flamboyant than the original Gleneagles (think Victorian chic with a dash of Wes Anderson), with pink and blue furnishings, chandeliers, cushions galore and dark-green bathroom tiles. You’ll find a cryotherapy chamber and infrared sauna in the building’s former vaults (it was once a bank), while the Lamplighters bar, which takes its name from a Robert Louis Stevenson poem, is a guest- and members-only haunt on the rooftop. Little wonder the hotel’s tagline is ‘a place to gather and be glorious’. From £330.

RUNNERS-UP



Hôtel Madame Rêve, Paris

There has been a stream of chic new openings in the French capital of late, chief among them Hôtel Madame Rêve, a bolthole in a former post office near the Louvre. You’ll find bright, colourful artwork at every turn, and the 82 rooms ooze French modernist style, with walnut panelling and a 1970s mustard palette. But it’s the communal spaces that make this such a class act: the grand, ground-floor cafe evokes a Viennese coffeehouse with its high ceilings and wrought-iron chandeliers, while the rooftop bar is a choice spot for an evening apéro. Be sure to linger over the cinematic views of the city skyline and the gothic detail of the nearby Saint-Eustache church. From €500 (£420).

Pendry Chicago, Chicago

A rebooted Gatsby-era landmark on Michigan Avenue, the 364-key Pendry Chicago is a study in art deco decadence — the gold-topped, 37-storey high-rise was built in 1929 as the regional headquarters for chemical company Carbide And Carbon, whose name still adorns the polished black granite. Interiors have an understated elegance, with rooms going big on white linen and white panelling. Elsewhere, expect the sort of spaces that F Scott Fitzgerald would have written about: the airy, sage-green brasserie Venteux; or Château Carbide on the 24th-floor rooftop, offering glasses of rosé, sushi and views over Chicago’s Loop neighbourhood. From $250 (£200).

