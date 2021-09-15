Related topics:AnimalsScienceMammothsExtinct SpeciesMore ScienceMammoth-elephant hybrids could be created within the decade. Should they be?Asian ElephantDNAExtinct SpeciesWildlife ConservationWoolly MammothMoreScienceMillion-year-old mammoth teeth yield world's oldest DNAFossilsMammothsWoolly MammothMoreEnvironment and ConservationWoolly mammoths are extinct. But soon they may be considered ‘endangered.’CITESExtinct SpeciesIvoryWildlife CrimeWoolly MammothMoreAnimalsWe Could Resurrect the Woolly Mammoth. Here's How.Book TalkPrehistoric AnimalsMammothsWoolly MammothMore