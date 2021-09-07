Everything you need to know about chartering a superyacht

What’s the traditional duration for chartering a superyacht?

One to two weeks is the most common length of time. However, any length is possible, so it really depends on what you’re looking for. Brokers scour the market to find owners willing to accommodate all sorts of charters, even long-term ones lasting a month or more.

What does the typical charter rate include?

Most yachts for charter operate under MYBA Terms, this means the charter rate includes the hire of the yacht, insurance, crew wages, crew food and the ship’s laundry. All expenses such as fuel, running costs, berthing, food, drinks, shoreside transportation, VAT, other local taxes, and cruising permits are at additional cost to the charterer.

Aside from VAT, which is charged on top of the charter fee, expenses are calculated by way of an advance provisioning allowance (APA), which is usually 30% of the charter fee and acts as an onboard account – at the end of the charter the captain will present the charterer with an itemised statement of account and any difference is settled at the end of the charter. Usually, at the end of the charter, there is money leftover in the APA account to return to the charterer. Crew gratuities are customary but discretionary, usually in the region of 10-15% of the charter fee.

How much prior sailing experience is required?

All Camper & Nicholsons chartered yachts are fully crewed, so all your needs will be met. All you need to do is sit back and enjoy the view — unless, of course, you want to be shown the ropes, in which case, the crew will be more than happy to oblige.