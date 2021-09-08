Five London drinking dens that’ll transport you to another place

1. Sabor, Piccadilly

For an authentic taste of Spain

For a welcome break from its more haughty neighbours on Heddon Street, slip into the cool entrance of Sabor, where a feast for the senses awaits with diners mingling, seafood sizzling and glasses clinking. Awarded a Michelin star in 2018, the restaurant founded by Nieves Barragán-Mohacho and José Etura has quickly become one of London’s top-rated Spanish eateries. Inside, a large open kitchen is decorated with blue-and-white Moorish tiles, with the fishmonger’s choice of the day displayed on ice. Directly opposite is the bar, a hive of chattering after-work drinkers and diners eagerly anticipating those gold-dust tables over glasses of fizz. Observe as frenetic chefs chop and flip food while bartenders show off their mixology skills and schmooze the patrons – just as if you’ve walked into a tapas joint on the Andalucian coast.



And what do I order?

From La Rioja to Cadiz, the bottles at the bar hail from Spain’s best-known wine regions. Choose from an extensive wine list and take the time to ask the bartenders about their favourite vermouths, gins, sherries and txakolis (a traditional sparkling dry white wine from the Basque region) — they’ll be more than happy to share their expertise. On the cocktail menu are new spins on old favourites — take the sangria or negroni, both laced with Fino sherry. There’s real mixologist mastery here, too. Order the fragrant, gin-based Agua de Valencia: a heady, botanical mix of orange blossom, blood orange and cava. Or the fruity, gin-based Mango Rebujito with Fino sherry, mint and Spanish mango. Meanwhile, on the tapas menu, order a plateful of jamón ibérico from Dehesa de los Monteros served with toasts and garlicky salsa. Don’t miss the chance to tuck into one, or maybe 10, payoyo croquetas — each a heavenly mouthful of melted goat’s cheese and fluffy potato.

2. The Winemakers Club, Farringdon

For a little je ne sais quoi

You’d be forgiven for thinking you’d stepped into a 19th-century French wine cellar, but this is in fact the underbelly of the Holborn Viaduct — a ‘for-those-in-the-know’ sort of place tucked beneath bare-brick Victorian arches. The musty smell of old rainwater creeps up your nostrils as you walk through the dark, cavernous entrance. Inside, scattered around the space are time-worn wooden tables and chairs, oak barrels topped with candle-stuffed wine bottles, seemingly genuine antique plaques on the walls (the site has served as a wine cellar for more than 150 years, so they very well could be) and even a huge stained glass window looming over it all. Make no mistake, though, this is a wine bar showcasing the best of modern viticulture. It’s a shop by day, a wine bar and charcuterie by night, has an online wine-selling business, plus a sister property south of the river in Deptford.

And what do I order?

The staff proudly state the wine list is ever-changing. Working with a range of small producers internationally, the list champions bottles that defy modern production conventions and use indigenous ingredients — expect almost exclusively biodynamic and organic wines. Right now, oenophiles are loving the club’s Tom Shobbrook biodynamic Australian wines produced with low intervention in the Barossa Valley, and its new selection of Jousset organic wines produced in France’s Loire Valley. The bar snacks are well worth a try, too — choose from oily, lemon-drenched boquerones (marinated anchovy fillets) served with sourdough toast, duck rillettes or a decadent raclette toastie.