Four of the best coastal hotels in Kos, Greece for 2021

1. OKU Kos

Kos has long been a destination well-catered to couples, its coastline lined with classy ‘boutique-style’ all-inclusives. OKU Kos, which opened last summer on the island’s north coast, has taken things up a notch. Sure, it’s adults only and has the same beachside vibe, but this is rather more boho than the cookie-cutter aesthetic elsewhere on the island. OKU has taken the buildings' photogenic bones and turned them into an Ibizan-style retreat, inspired no doubt by its sister hotel on the White Isle. There’s a laidback indoor-outdoor, shack-style restaurant, To Kima, serving Mediterranean food with plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, and a focus on regional produce and a farm-to-fork mentality overseen by Mark Vaessen, who’s come from Amsterdam’s SUSHISAMBA to keep things upmarket. The spa, meanwhile, uses local ingredients in its treatments, and there are daily yoga and Pilates classes right on the beach in the shaded shala, as well as wood-framed, design-focused NOHrD cardio equipment in the gym.

The rooms are equally chic: again, think boho Balearic rather than classic Greek island. Hessian drapes float from floor-to-ceiling windows, woven straw lamps dangle beside the beds, and balconies and terraces are shaded by woven roofs. It’s a space to recharge, but very much a couples’ retreat, with lazy hammocks threaded along the balconies and semi-private pools if you upgrade to a swim-up room. The ultimate? Two-bedroom villas, complete with private pools. From £160, B&B.