Meet the woman behind the New Zealand honey with conservation at its core

Meet Suzan Craig, the woman behind Tahi. But simply calling Suzan the ‘maker’ behind this prized biodiversity-positive product doesn’t quite do her — or the bees — any justice. Custodian, guardian and keeper, perhaps? Champion, absolutely. But maker? Suzan would be the first to insist that nature doesn’t need anyone looking over its shoulder when it comes to perfecting New Zealand’s most-prized honey — and that’s exactly the way it should be.

Records of the Craig family’s honey-producing history stretch all the way back to 1888. Suzan says the establishment of Tahi in 2004 — at the time she bought it, a rundown and neglected cattle farm — was about more than her beekeeping roots or even emulating her childhood memories of rewilding formerly barren offshore islands with her father, Dr John Craig, a professor in environmental management and zoology. “I was very keen to purchase something and try to build on and expand the knowledge we already had,” she says. The plan? To bring nature back into balance. How? By restoring 15 wetlands and implementing pest control alongside the trees planted, allowing native wildlife to recover and flourish.