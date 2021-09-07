The interview: adventure guide Brian Cross on the lure of British Columbia’s peaks

When did you fall in love with the mountains?

Well, I come from a big skiing family. For as long as I can remember, we’d pile into the station wagon every weekend and head up into the mountains. Back in the 1960s, a lot of the access roads were rugged dirt roads, and it was like an adventure every day. One summer, I got a job in the hills working with a prospector. It really left an impression on me. I couldn’t believe I was being paid to work in some of the places we went to. Just seeing the remoteness of it all, it was like a huge playground to explore — I ended up doing that for 25 years.

Sounds like the Kootenays still have a hold on you.

You bet. Out here I still feel like I can get away from everything, all the everyday distractions and stresses. As soon as I get on a hiking trail and breathe that cool, crisp morning air, all those other troubles that can weigh you down just disappear. You’re focusing on what surrounds you — the wildlife, the flowers, the mountains, the skies. It makes me feel so happy to be alive.

What advice would you give to those coming to hike BC's mountains?

Take time to smell the roses. I often see hikers in a rush because they feel they’ve got to get to a certain place at a certain time. To me, it’s not so much about the goal, it’s the journey along the way. Take your time, slow down, look around. You’re going to see a lot more than if you’ve got your head down just rushing from one place to the next.