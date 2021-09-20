Witnessing the fiery formation of Fagradalsfjall, Iceland's newest volcano

Separate clouds of smoke rise from either side of the road to Grindavík. On the right, steady while plumes emanate from the famous Blue Lagoon. Long before Iceland became a poster child for mass tourism, this was one of its main attractions — those stopping over en route to or from America could come to these soothing waters just 20 minutes from Keflavik Airport. Today the experience has been refined to become one of the sleekest spa experiences in Europe.

On the left, the smoke is coming from something altogether newer and less polished. Around three miles from the Blue Lagoon, Iceland’s newest volcanic arrival, Fagradalsfjall, has had a spectacular birth. I’m visiting just three months into its fiery delivery, witnessing terraforming in real time; some scientists suggest it’ll continue to erupt for several years to come.

The mountain cracks opens again and again during my visit, thousands of gallons of bright orange lava crashing down the side of the ever-growing volcano. From a safe distance, watched by rangers, I join a few dozen visitors to witness this subterranean light show as it goes off, geyser-like, every 10 minutes or so.

People have been drawn like moths from all over the world to this subterranean flame. If Fagradalsfjall (the name translates as ‘Fair Valley Hill’) keeps going and tourists return en masse to Iceland, authorities will have a lot of work on their hands to keep the site safe and accessible.

Nonetheless, it represents an incredible gift for the country at a time when global tourism is reopening after the Covid-19 pandemic

— an elemental pull for adventurous tourists and a welcome boost for Icelandic coffers. “People were mesmerised by the material we were putting out online,” says Eythor Saemundsson, whose job promoting the Reykjanes Peninsula has got a lot easier with the new arrival. “But in the beginning, we were overwhelmed just trying to grasp the whole thing. The entire nation of Iceland came hiking to see it, along with a few tourists who were in the country at the time.”