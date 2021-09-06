A culinary guide to the Isle of Thanet, Kent

Not that the concept will be too alien to the locals, with Cliftonville’s significant Balkan population likely to ensure Alexander’s craft connects with more than just the DFL (down from London) crowd.

I follow the Viking Coastal Trail eastwards, past fields of brassicas and the dramatic chalk outcrops at Botany Bay, to the town of Broadstairs. My first port of call is Morelli’s, a perfectly preserved 1950s throwback, complete with soda fountain and pink leatherette booths, for a silky-smooth scoop of pistachio gelato. The Morelli family arrived in the UK from southern Italy at the turn of the 20th century before settling in Broadstairs in the 1930s. Even as the area’s fortunes have changed, this storied parlour remains one of the town’s most iconic spots.

More recently, however, Broadstairs has seen a growing amount of restaurant hype, yet not all of the chefs fronting up new ventures are newcomers. Ramsgate native Ben Crittenden opened Stark with his wife Sophie in 2016 and says the area is changing fast. “There are a lot of people moving down from London to start businesses here, which is great,” he says while prepping for evening service. “Broadstairs was always seen as the nicest town of the three, while Margate has definitely become the trendy one. Ramsgate’s a bit further behind but if someone was willing to take a chance on launching something new, I think people would go there, too.”

To set Stark apart from other restaurants in the area, Crittenden decided to offer a six-course tasting menu. “We wanted to do something that no one else was doing and knew that a set menu would be unique,” he explains. “I simplified my approach, with the aim of maximising flavours and making them stand up against each other.” It’s an approach that clearly paid off, with Stark being awarded a Michelin star in 2018 — a first for Thanet — and the couple moving to a slightly larger, 16-cover spot on the same street, with frosted windows and quirky, ski-lodge decor.

Later that night, he’s hard at work behind the stoves, sending out immaculately presented dishes against a buzzy, indie-rock soundtrack: squid and asparagus in a smoky bisque; halibut dressed with fronds of wild fennel; and a wonderfully balanced salt-sweet goat’s curd dessert. While far-removed from the image some might have of a Michelin-starred venue, it’s a compelling formula underpinned by excellent food. “Winning the star made us surer than ever of who we are,” says Ben. “Stark probably isn’t for everyone but we do it how we like it — and that’s important for us to keep the passion alive.”