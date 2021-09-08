Travel

British Columbia: into the blue

Whether you’re witnessing whales leaping from the waves or slowly gliding through the water in a kayak, BC’s oceans are all about relishing in the now. Claus Eckbo tell us all about his love of water.

Published 8 Sept 2021, 15:51 BST
British Columbia: into the blue

Backed by the lake-studded Rocky Mountains and pounded by the Pacific Ocean, Canada’s most ecologically diverse province is home to endless watery wonders and opportunities, from beachside strolls to kayaking. With a colour palette of serene blue greens and the soothing sound of the waves, there are almost infinite ways to let the calming power of British Columbia’s ocean shores soothe the mind, body and soul. Here, we meet Claus Eckbo, owner of God’s Pocket Resort on Vancouver Island, who explains that whether you’re witnessing whales leaping from the waves or slowly gliding through the water in a kayak, BC’s oceans are all about relishing in the now. 

  • British Columbia
  • Travel
  • Water
  • Canada
  • Earth
  • Environment and Conservation
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Physical Geography
