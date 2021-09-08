Travel

British Columbia: the power of mountains

Melissa Taylor, from Grouse Mountain Resorts, explains how the call of BC’s peaks is one of peace and serenity, sparking a love of the outdoors and a deep sense of gratitude to all who visit.

Published 8 Sept 2021, 15:53 BST
British Columbia: the power of mountains

In a Canadian province that has 10 mountain ranges, 15,000 miles of coastline and over 1,000 protected areas, venturing into the wild is part of daily life. Feel the magnetism of British Columbia’s nature and let your feet guide you to new summits and viewpoints as you listen to birdsong bursting from nearby cedars or the calls of eagles overhead. The stresses and strains of modern life will never have felt so far away. As Melissa Taylor, from Grouse Mountain Resorts, explains, the call of BC’s peaks is one of peace and serenity, sparking a love of the outdoors and a deep sense of gratitude to all who visit. 

