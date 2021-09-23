Exploring the flavours of Turkish cuisine with food writer Ghillie Başan

Ask a Turkish person about their favourite dishes, and they’ll chat animatedly for hours, describing fresh, crunchy salads scented with herbs; glorious, garlicky yogurt dips; vegetables stuffed with aromatic minced lamb and pine nuts; meat balls and kebabs; breads and savoury pastries; and sumptuous milk puddings and pastries packed with nuts.

Wherever you go in Turkey, there’s always something delicious to eat. Whether you’re in Istanbul, in a small village in Anatolia, on the slopes above Bursa or in a tourist resort in the Mediterranean, the aroma of grilling, baking and spices fills the air. You can try Ottoman puddings in Istanbul, apricots stuffed with rice in Cappadocia, anchovy pilaf on the Black Sea coast, fiery kebabs served on a sword in Adana, and honey in Kars, Eastern Anatolia.