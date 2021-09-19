Family travel: seven of the best Olympic-inspired activities in the UK

There must be few children around the country who failed to be wowed by Team GB’s medal-winning performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Millions more of us surely experienced passing infatuations with everything from taekwondo to trampolining. With the triumphs and heartaches of the Games still fresh in the mind, there’s no time like the present to try an active adventure yourself.

Of course, sport, in its broadest sense, is less about podium finishes and more about the freedom and fun of participation. None of the options below requires you to have your own equipment, and all are accessible to beginners. And two or three of them, let’s be honest, don’t really qualify as sports at all — but then again, zip-lining and tree climbing are arguably more thrilling for a family outing than dressage.

1. Archery in Birmingham

Show off in front of the kids by hitting bullseyes at The Bear Grylls Adventure, a multi-discipline activity centre at the NEC, in Birmingham. Open year-round, it offers 45-minute archery sessions, with tuition and equipment, for families with kids aged eight and over. Once you’ve finished demonstrating your bow-and-arrow skills, there’s the option of moving on to the venue’s seven other activities, which include the tallest high ropes course in Europe (ages eight and over), iFly indoor skydiving (ages eight and over) and a pistol-shooting range (ages 10 and over). Archery from £20 per person, ropes from £32 per person, iFly from £52 per person, shooting from £20 per person.

2. Water sports in Pembrokeshire

Few things guarantee a memorable family experience more than the prospect of everyone getting soaking wet, and the cliffs and coves of the north Pembrokeshire coast provide a suitably splashy setting for the activities offered by Preseli Venture. Set in a wooded valley, the eco-lodge offers everything from half-day to five-night adventures, with coasteering, surfing and sea kayaking all on the agenda — as well as seal-spotting, if you’re lucky. Activities are suitable for ages eight and over, with all instruction and equipment provided. Half-day from £60 per adult, £50 per child. A week starts at £535 per adult, £435 per child.

3. Tree-climbing on the Isle of Wight

On the northeast coast of the Isle of Wight, a short distance inland from Appley Beach, in Ryde, there stands a mighty oak tree of Olympic proportions: its trunk is thick, its boughs are wide and its branches stretch up to a height of 50ft. This leafy titan is the focal point of Goodleaf Tree Climbing, which uses ropes, harnesses and safety helmets to allow you to climb up into the oak’s canopy. There’s also a treetop hammock from which to enjoy the view. The experience is open to climbers aged eight and over, and bookings can be made each year until the end of October. From £29 per person.