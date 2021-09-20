Four of the best new cookbooks for autumn 2021

1. Med: A Cookbook, by Claudia Roden

The latest volume from legendary cookbook author Claudia Roden is a collection of recipes picked up during her decades of travel across the Mediterranean. Try sharing dishes such as muhammara (walnut and roast pepper dip) or mains including spaghetti with garlic, oil and chilli. £28, Ebury Press

2. Middle Eastern Sweets: Desserts, Pastries, Creams & Treats, by Salma Hage

Influenced by her upbringing in Lebanon, Salma Hage’s new book features many classics, including bazarek, a Syrian sesame-and-pistachio biscuit. Look out for desserts using Middle Eastern flavours in unusual ways, such as spiced pistachio brioche. £24.95, Phaidon

3. Your Home Izakaya, by Tim Anderson

Having studied Japanese food culture for over two decades, chef Tim Anderson has chosen izakaya as his latest inspiration. These casual Japanese bars serve snacks with drinks, and this book features cheese-and-onion gyoza, udon carbonara with bacon tempura. £25, Hardie Grant

4. Thali: A Joyful Celebration of Indian Home Cooking, Maunika Gowardhan

The idea of the thali — a platter of dishes — is at the centre of this book by chef and writer Maunika Gowardhan. Recipes range from familiar favourites (tadka dal, matar paneer) to lesser-known dishes (pomegranate spiced chicken, Konkani jackfruit stir-fry). £22, Hardie Grant

Published in Issue 13 (autumn 2021) of National Geographic Traveller Food

Follow us on social media

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram