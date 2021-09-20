The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
Four of the best new cookbooks for autumn 2021
Flavour-filled dishes like pomegranate spiced chicken and bacon tempura feature in these four new cookbooks, hailing from Japan, India, Lebanon and the Mediterranean.
Clockwise from the top: Med: A Cookbook, by Claudia Roden; Middle Eastern Sweets: Desserts, Pastries, Creams & Treats, by Salma Hage; Thali: A Joyful Celebration of Indian Home Cooking, Maunika Gowardhan; Your Home Izakaya, by Tim Anderson.
1. Med: A Cookbook, by Claudia Roden
The latest volume from legendary cookbook author Claudia Roden is a collection of recipes picked up during her decades of travel across the Mediterranean. Try sharing dishes such as muhammara (walnut and roast pepper dip) or mains including spaghetti with garlic, oil and chilli. £28, Ebury Press
2. Middle Eastern Sweets: Desserts, Pastries, Creams & Treats, by Salma Hage
Influenced by her upbringing in Lebanon, Salma Hage’s new book features many classics, including bazarek, a Syrian sesame-and-pistachio biscuit. Look out for desserts using Middle Eastern flavours in unusual ways, such as spiced pistachio brioche. £24.95, Phaidon
3. Your Home Izakaya, by Tim Anderson
Having studied Japanese food culture for over two decades, chef Tim Anderson has chosen izakaya as his latest inspiration. These casual Japanese bars serve snacks with drinks, and this book features cheese-and-onion gyoza, udon carbonara with bacon tempura. £25, Hardie Grant
4. Thali: A Joyful Celebration of Indian Home Cooking, Maunika Gowardhan
The idea of the thali — a platter of dishes — is at the centre of this book by chef and writer Maunika Gowardhan. Recipes range from familiar favourites (tadka dal, matar paneer) to lesser-known dishes (pomegranate spiced chicken, Konkani jackfruit stir-fry). £22, Hardie Grant
Published in Issue 13 (autumn 2021) of National Geographic Traveller Food
Follow us on social media