How can I get involved in coral reef restoration projects?

There's no getting away from the fact that our oceans and seas are gravely threatened by climate change, unsustainable fishing practices, harmful pollutants, single-use plastics and general littering from boats, on beaches and a whole host of other issues. But it would be all too easy to despair at the bad news or concentrate on the attention-grabbing Great Barrier Reef while overlooking the smaller initiatives doing great work.

It’s possible to enjoy the oceans responsibly and even contribute to their health by getting involved in conservation projects while you’re discovering the globe. Whether you’re a diver, prefer to lend a hand in other ways or simply want to deepen your knowledge of reef health and conservation, here are six interesting coral-reef restoration projects to get to know.

1. Coral Restoration Foundation, Key Largo, US

The Florida Keys’ iconic landscape conceals a brutal reality: regional authorities have already calculated how high its 310 miles of roads and bridges will have to be elevated by to stay dry, and which areas will be lost to rising sea levels.

But staff at the Coral Restoration Foundation are among the untiring local Stewards of the Keys dedicated to saving this part of the world, offering visitors hands-on training in transplanting live coral fragments onto their Coral Trees tethered to the ocean floor in one of the offshore coral nurseries (one of which is the largest in the world), and in monitoring their progress.

It’s a remarkable and moving experience, with sharks threading their way through the corals as you work. But non-divers shouldn’t despair because there are plenty of volunteering opportunities on offer to those in the area for three weeks or longer, doing anything from helping to build the coral trees to providing outreach at the Foundation’s Exploration Center with its talks, slides and interactive exhibits on global reef conservation.