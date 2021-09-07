How people-powered conservation is helping to revive the UK's national parks

Since the first national parks were created in 1951 — the Peak District, Lake District, Dartmoor and Snowdonia — they’ve been joined by 15 others across England, Wales and Scotland. And they’re more popular than ever. Last year saw record numbers of visitors, many first-timers. Designated for their unique or special qualities, our national parks are the stuff of lockdown cabin-fever dreams. They take in such diverse spots as the Cairngorms — the UK’s biggest national park, home to five of Scotland’s six highest peaks — and Snowdonia, where you’re treated to magnificent coastal landscapes in addition to Wales’s loftiest mountain. Free-roaming animals are encountered in all parks, from New Forest ponies to deer, red squirrels and myriad bird species.

Each park also offers traffic-free terrain for hiking, biking and day-tripping, along with a growing smorgasbord of outdoors pursuits, from caving, coasteering and trail running, to horse-riding, kayaking, paragliding, rock climbing, skiing and more. Natural playgrounds they may be, but they’re also among the UK’s most fragile ecosystems — landscapes that volunteer work has long been crucial to help safeguard.

“Not all forms of volunteering require long-term commitment, and tourism doesn’t always have to sit at odds with caring for and protecting the environment,” says Tom Hind, chief executive officer at the North York Moors National Park Authority. He’s responsible for a site that saw some of lockdown’s most notorious littering incidents. “Simply following the Countryside Code — never dropping rubbish, keeping dogs on leads and keeping to footpaths — is a huge help, as is planning ahead to do simple things like borrowing a litter-picker or downloading an app to record wildlife while you visit,” he adds.

Look Wild, a micro-volunteering project launched this summer across all 15 national parks, is one of the most accessible ways to get involved with park conservation. At its heart is a free app that identifies plants, animals and fungi while simultaneously contributing to the largest-ever national park-led citizens’ science project.

But the most basic piece of conservation work visitors can do is take litter home. This message, being conveyed loud and clear to visitors in the past 18 months, includes an appeal to use #LoveYourLitter to share their ‘work’ on social media.

“There were volunteers before there were staff,” says Caroline O’Doherty, head of marketing and development at Northumberland National Park Authority, noting that staff roles, and the national park network itself only exist today because of the work of volunteers in the very early years. “Many of the things that we do today as an integrated staff and volunteer team have their foundations as voluntary activity,” she says. “We have a stronger conservation and education element to volunteering now, whereas in the early years it was all about managing with an emphasis on policing rather than welcoming visitors to the countryside.”

Northumberland National Park, like many of the other national parks, was heavily reliant on volunteers even in its early years. As far back as the 1960s, it could count 100 volunteers among its ranks, including mountain rescue teams and full-time wardens. Today, it has more than 300 volunteers, who, collectively, do around 4,000 days of work a year. In 2017, it awarded special recognition to seven of its longest-serving volunteers who between them had clocked up a staggering 250 years’ service.