How to experience the wine harvest in Europe

Harvest is the perfect time to visit vineyards, and you don’t actually have to go far to do so: in Kent or Sussex, Jamie and Steph, of Vine and Country Tours, will pick you up from your accommodation (or from the train station) and will show you the vineyards on a bespoke tour, pausing for a delicious feast they make themselves from local ingredients (both used to work in catering). They work with some of England’s best wine producers, including Gusbourne, Wiston Estate and Simpsons, so this is a lovely way to discover our increasingly impressive wines.

Cross the Channel, and you’ll encounter some of the world’s best-known vineyards, but there’s a lot more to French wine beyond Burgundy, Bordeaux and Champagne. Corsica has been part of France since the 18th century but it’s much closer geographically to Italy, and is better known for its beautiful beaches than its wines, which is a pity; the island has been making wine for over 2,000 years, and the vineyards are startlingly beautiful. Wine Paths can organise tours to meet the winemakers and taste their output. The most spectacular, by far, includes a private plane flight over vineyards set on high slopes (the island has more than 20 peaks over 2,000 metres).

Another undeservedly lesser-known option is Switzerland, which is very much the best place to try Swiss wine, not least because the Swiss drink most of it — very little gets exported. But their vineyards, on steep hillsides, are also exceptionally beautiful. Hire bikes in Chippis and cycle along the Rhône, stopping to taste wines as you go. There’s also the Valais Wine Museum, which is in two parts: one in Sierre the other in Salgesch, but just 15 minutes apart by bike. Also nearby is Caveau de Saillon, a restaurant with a wide selection of the region’s wines, including Fendant, made from the Chasselas grapes you’ll see as you cycle around.