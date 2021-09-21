How to spend a culinary weekend in Cardiff, Wales

Once one of the world’s busiest port towns, Cardiff has transformed itself into a vibrant, cultural hub — a young capital with a youthful energy, palpable on the streets and in bars and restaurants. During its industrial heyday, it attracted people from across the world, who brought with them an array of international culinary traditions. The result is a diverse dining scene; walk down busy City Road and you’ll find Syrian, Moroccan, Lebanese, Polish and Chinese restaurants standing shoulder to shoulder. Over the past 20 years, the city has seen plenty of changes, not least around its docks, which have been transformed into Cardiff Bay — a good starting point for food-lovers. And while larger chain restaurants once dominated the centre, more and more independents are popping up, offering everything from homemade pizza and custard tarts to stand-out coffee and stellar vegan options, changing the face of the city’s dining scene and making Cardiff a true gourmet hotspot.

Day one: Pontcanna

Pontcannahas the feel of a village, thanks to its narrow streets, pretty houses and selection of independent and family-run business. Start the day with a visit to Brød. This Danish bakery offers freshly baked goods with a side of hygge — think stone walls, a cosy, gently lit interior and a nice welcome. Grab a flat white and a creme snegl — a doughy swirl filled with custard, topped with chocolate icing — plus a Holger Danske (sourdough white rye loaf) for later.

Suitably fuelled, spend some time exploring the area’s quirky shops, such as Beti Biggs for vintage furniture and curious gifts or Al Ponte Deli for artisan food. And, if you’re here on a Saturday, visit Pontcanna Market for homemade preserves, Welsh charcuterie and Keralan Street Food.

Lunchtime (or ‘dinnertime’, as it’s known in South Wales) is best spent at Milkwood — a cafe-bistro serving simple, flavourful plates using great Welsh produce. Try the smoked haddock, poached egg, wilted spinach and mustard sauce, or perhaps bacon, cockles and laverbread on toast, for a true taste of Wales.