How to spend a weekend in Busan, South Korea's seaside city

Day two: markets and murals

The Nampo-dong neighbourhood, home to Busan’s main harbour and old downtown area, is an ideal gateway to your second day of urban exploration. Here, attractions abound, from the secondhand book shops on Bosu Book Street to BIFF Square, the original site of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) — Asia’s largest, and the city’s most important cultural event. Make sure to explore the alleys of the labyrinth-like Gukje Market, too, to pick up a few mementos. Hunger pangs, meanwhile, should be seen to across the street, at Jagalchi Market. In operation for over 600 years, this is Busan’s beating heart, where locals and visitors alike can browse the sea’s bounty in all its scaly, gilled and tentacled glory. A meal in one of the raw fish pavilions is not to be missed — just point to what you want and the fish will be dispatched and served up on the spot.

Just a short taxi ride away is the Gamcheon Culture Village, a former hillside shanty settled by Korean War refugees that’s now famous for its tiny, brightly painted houses and vivid murals. Enjoy a coffee and the million-dollar view at Cafe Avant Garde before wandering its backstreets.

Come dinnertime, nearby Bupyeong Kkangtong Market is a haven for no-nonsense, traditional Korean cuisine. There are scores of stalls cooking up everything from bindaetteok (mung bean cake) and guksu (Korean noodles) to pajeon (green onion pancake) and dwaeji gukbop (pork and rice soup), Busan’s savoury, signature dish. When it’s time to walk off the evening feast, amble over to Yongdusan Park and reach the top of Busan Tower for bird’s-eye-views of the harbour, mountains and electric cityscape.