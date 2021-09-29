On the waterfront: a culinary tour of Cardigan Bay, Wales

I eat my sea bass — the batter so light and crisp — on the 19th-century stone pier, where hundreds of sloops and schooners were once built. There I spot an old notice of tolls, listing how much ships once paid to load and unload their cargo: 6d for a barrel of herring, 2d for a bushel of oysters, five shillings for a pianoforte.

The next day, further north along the coast in Aberystwyth, oysters, crab, plaice, bream, mackerel and even whelks are on offer at Jonah’s Fishmarket. Owner Craig Edwards lets me peek at the fine specimens in his lobster tanks. “A wagon turns up when the fisherman land their catch and takes it away,” he explains. “But we’ve gradually developed communication with the fishermen; now they’ll ask us if we want anything.”

The shop has a constant flow of customers. Some seek advice, which Craig is more than happy to give. Some order dishes from Jonah’s Kitchen — Craig’s wife, Rhiannon, a chef, has developed a range of cook-at-home chowders, fish pies and stews. Their plan is to open a Jonah’s Kitchen cafe later this year but, in the meantime, they’ve set up a food trailer on Aberystwyth’s mile-long Victorian promenade.

Back in the day, Rhiannon tells me, there would have been fish stalls all the way along here, and women pushing carts full to the brim with fresh herring. While things have no doubt changed, Rhiannon is doing her best to revive this culture, selling grab-n-go portions of sweet, pickled herring, cockles and crayfish, enormous oysters, rich fish soups and smoky grilled mackerel. She makes me a crab roll, the brown meat generously pasted in a creamy mix of garlic mayonnaise, brandy and paprika, the light white meat on top. It’s every bit as delicious as it sounds.

Eventually, I retrace my steps back down the Ceredigion coast, trying to keep my eyes on the road, not the sea or the red kites soaring above. I end up back by the Teifi in Cardigan. It’s a beautiful evening, and former fisherman Dai Evans, who now runs pleasure trips on his boat, Diana Ellen, is taking me from the Old Bridge to the mouth of the estuary, where the river spills past Poppit Sands to the sea — dangerous waters, if you don’t know what you’re doing, but fecund fishing grounds. “I’ve still got a few pots,” he tells me as we putter past the quiet banks. “After all the years of fishing, you never get tired of seeing a nice lobster.”

Dai would love to see the people of Wales embrace seafood even more, admitting that there are still some who don’t know what to do with it. “But crab is so easy,” he explains. “And lobster’s even easier.”

Does he cook? “I can cook. I cook a lot,” he says. “I love crab. And sewin — beautiful. That would be my favourite fish. But you won’t see a lot of those.”

Then, ironically, we do: a kerfuffle in the water — a sewin breaking the surface, jumping from the invisible pools below. I think of Len. Hopefully tonight will be a good night.