The travel kit list: autumn foraging gear for 2021

1. Craghoppers Salado Mid Boot

With Crawler Guard insect repellent treatment incorporated into the upper, and a fabric insect guard to protect from overnight guests while the boots are stowed away, it’s clear the design of these hiking boots has been well-thought out. They’re waterproof, have Vibram soles, a snug ‘ghillie’ lacing system and excellent padding. £120.

2. Barbour Lowgos Jacket

Wrap up against the elements without the usual weight. This knee-length coat is light and waterproof, with a baffled inner for extra warmth and weather protection. It has a large hood, for protection in unpredictable downpours, deep pockets for plunging cold hands into, and comes in a relaxed fit, so you can add layers underneath if need be. £259.

3. Camelbak Carry Cap SST Vacuum Insulated Bottle 1L

Take plenty of water for yourself and for your finds — a litre will do the trick. Splash a little into containers to keep fast-wilting goods fresher for longer and use some to wash away soil and small critters before they find their way into your bag. This bottle is easy to clean, BPA-, BPS- and BPF-free, and keeps liquids hot for 10 hours and cold for 24. £35.