Discover Hahoe and Yangdong, the UNESCO-listed villages in South Korea

South Korea may be among the most modern places on earth, but it keeps one foot firmly in the past with the preservation of its traditional villages. These centuries-old historic hamlets uphold the dynasty of the Joseon-era through their classic architecture, cornucopia of folk traditions, time-honoured rituals and works of art.

Hahoe Folk Village and Yangdong Folk Village, situated in the province of Gyeongsangbuk-do, are two of the best-preserved examples of how the locals lived long ago. Experiencing these UNESCO-recognised settlements is like stepping back in time, and well worth the visit for anyone eager to soak up the rustic rhythms of Korean country life.

Hahoe Folk Village, Andong

Bordered by hills and a great S-shaped bend in the Nakdong River, Hahoe Folk Village is arguably the country’s most famous, so much so that Queen Elizabeth II stopped by for a visit in 1999. Founded by the highborn Ryu clan, this is an architecture-lover’s dream, home to both Chunghyodang and Yangjindang, two perfectly preserved noble residences that accentuate the tile-roofed style that defines Hanok houses.

The village’s most famous resident comes in the form of a 600-year-old zelkova tree called Samsindang. This great arbour towers over the village like a guardian, and — true to Hahoe’s shamanistic roots — is said to be home to the goddess Samsin.

But Hahoe is also a place where history comes to life through local celebrations and performances. Seonyu Julbul Nori is a biannual festival where visitors can marvel at a firework display over the languid flow of the Nakdong River; Byeolsingut Tal Nori, meanwhile, is a ribald mask drama that’s a thrilling mixture of ritual, folk opera and pantomime.