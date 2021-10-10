10 of the best day trips from Belfast

Perhaps it’s the promise of clean air and spectacular, natural scenery, or maybe it’s the warm local hospitality. Whatever your reason for visiting Northern Ireland, Belfast, its capital, provides the perfect base for exploring the wild nation — and while hiring a car is the most flexible way to travel, the city’s excellent transport network means all of the following adventures are a simple train or coach ride away, too. So, whether you’re hoping to scale Northern Ireland’s highest mountain or discover ancient castles and caves, Belfast has it all within easy reach.

1. The Glens of Antrim

Home to nine fairytale valleys offering landscapes in every shade of green, one could easily spend a week or two discovering all the walking trails and panoramas the Glens of Antrim have to offer. While each has its own charm, it’s widely acknowledged that Glenariff, known as Queen of the Glens, is the most picturesque of all. Located just 50 minutes north west of Belfast, Glenariff Forest Park offers around four square miles of dense forest, peppered with lakes and picnic areas. Take the three-mile Waterfall Walkway to be rewarded with an impressive, tiered waterfall, or opt for the more adventurous five-mile Scenic Trail which offers spectacular views over the glen and across the sea as far as the Mull of Kintyre.

2. Derry

Derry, or Londonderry — Northern Ireland’s second-largest city — has been reimagined as a vibrant cultural hub, filled with museums, galleries and performing arts centres. Spend the day ambling among 17th-century city walls and cobbled streets, filled with Georgian architecture and modern murals, before heading to the Museum of Free Derry, whose exhibits offer a soul-stirring reminder of the city’s turbulent past. A walk or cycle across the Peace Bridge is a must, held in high regard for its elegant, snaking curves, symbolic story and bird’s-eye view of the city. If you’re a lover of all things artisan, the Dickensian-style Derry Craft Village is a must-visit in the heart of the city. Here you’ll find independent shops, and have the chance to while away an afternoon at one of the complex’s many eateries. On the 90-minute drive back to Belfast, take one of four cross-country routes through the glacier-carved landscapes of the Sperrin Mountains — an untouched Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and widely regarded as being one of the top scenic drives in the world.

