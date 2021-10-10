10 of the best day trips from Cardiff

1. Brecon Beacons National Park

Less than an hour’s drive north of Cardiff, the Brecon Beacons is the most-visited national park in Wales. There are mountains, forests, lakes and moorlands to explore. The town of Merthyr Tydfil is the starting point of many walking trails; it’s part of the National Cycle Route, too (there are bike rentals available in the town). Elsewhere, in the southwest corner of the park, is the Four Waterfalls Valley Walk. Four rivers run mountainside through the surrounding forest here and the walk is a gentle option. Start at the Sgwd yr Eira waterfall and follow the marked trail (doable in a few hours).

2. Dyffryn Gardens

The Grade II-listed Dyffryn House and its surrounding gardens is just a 25-minute drive away from the city. The Victorian mansion is owned and looked after by the National Trust and has 55 acres of manicured lawns, vegetable patches, landscaped gardens and an arboretum in its grounds. There’s also a collection of outdoor garden rooms here, as well as a rockery, a small canal, a tearoom and an outdoor adventure play area for children. While here, stroll around the nearby market town of Cowbridge, known for its quaint charm, independent boutiques and mansions.