A culinary guide to Vaud, Switzerland's innovative canton

It’s 7am on a Sunday, and I’ve not had the gentlest of wake-up calls from Swiss farmer Colin Rayroud. Some hours ago, at dawn, I’d woken and climbed down from my berth in the hayloft to milk the cow. Now, having emptied the buckets into a steaming vat in a dimly-lit, wood-panelled kitchen, it feels like I’ve stumbled into a medieval sauna — albeit one that reeks of milk.

Through the swirl of steam in the dimly lit, wood-lined kitchen, I admire the bright, shiny sides of a 640-litre copper pot hanging over the open wood fire. “This is at least 40 years old,” Colin says of the cauldron sloshing with milk. “My father and grandfather both used it; I learnt everything I know about l’étivaz cheese from them.”

Since 2005, my host has been making this hard cheese here in the Rougemont area of Vaud during the short cheesemaking season, when the cows graze in the summer Alpine pastures. He started his working life as a carpenter, travelling the world and spending time in the likes of Quebec, New York and Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, home to the oldest and largest Amish community in the US. “The Amish have some pretty interesting farms,” Colin recalls wryly.

Inspired by the traditional agriculture he saw on his travels, he returned to Vaud and turned his hand to cheesemaking. He’s one of only 70 or so makers of l’etivaz, a cheese with strict production regulations. To warrant its appellation d’origine protégée (AOP) designation, the cheese — which has a nutty taste similar to that of gruyère — must be produced between May and October using unpasteurised milk, heated over a log fire. Once made, it’s stored and sold by the local cooperative, which was founded in 1935.

Colin and his assistant, Alessandra Lapadula, work the intensive production period, alternating between his two chalets so the cows have fresh pasture to graze, and following a strict daily schedule: milking, making cheese, setting the cows out to pasture and herding them in for the night.



As the milk cools, we add rennet and whey left over from the previous day’s operation are added and the potion slowly begins to separate, grains of couscous-sized curd coalescing. Colin gives me a handful of the rubbery morsels to taste. They squelch against my teeth; there’s no hint yet of the savoury explosion of the year-aged final product.

As the day winds down, we tuck into raclette heated on a stone by the fire, alongside pickled chanterelles that Colin has foraged. After the meal, he picks up an accordion and starts playing it while tapping his neon-yellow Crocs on the concrete floor. I wonder how he passes the time up here on the mountain. “When I wake, I don’t need to turn on the TV,” he quips. “I just open the window and look at the view.”