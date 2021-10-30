A guide to Indonesia through the eyes of its locals

1. Radin Santo

Radin is a tour guide in Mandalika on Lombok island.

The world may love Bali, but Lombok is just as beautiful. Our white, sandy beaches are less crowded and the surrounding coastal landscapes — rolling, green hills and savannah — are spectacular. As a Mandalika local, I feel a great sense of pride sharing my hometown with travellers. Over time, we hope to share some of Bali’s spotlight.

Mandalika is known for its annual, week-long Bau Nyale Festival. As part of a traditional ritual performed by the local Sasak people, hundreds flock to Seger Beach to gather iridescent, green, blue and gold sea worms (nyale), which are seen as an incarnation of the flowing locks of Princess Mandalika [a figure from local legend]. Famous for her beauty, princes from kingdoms far and wide were desperate to marry her. Overwhelmed with choice, she threw herself into the sea. Once a year, an abundance of worms emerge, which locals believe foreshadow bountiful harvests. They collect these worms and then they are cooked and eaten.

We’re excited for the MotoGP World Championship Grand Prix in March 2022. The response from the community has been very supportive, and we hope it enables Mandalika to become better known to international travellers. The plan to develop Mandalika into an integrated resort area has been progressing for over a decade, so it’s great to see it finally happening.

The most important thing tourists can do is help keep the beaches and surrounding environments clean. From majestic Mount Rinjani to the sparkling waters of Mandalika, we hope travellers respect our home and leave with cherished memories.