A taste of Dubai, from organic farms to meat boutiques

Roots & shoots

Emirates Bio Farm

Arriving at Emirates Bio Farm feels a little like stumbling upon an oasis. Set in a hushed landscape of shifting sand dunes, close to the Abu Dhabi border, its 62 acres are used to grow over 70 varieties of certified-organic produce, including kale, cucumbers, tomatoes and turnips.

Besides supplying retailers and consumers with fruit and vegetables, the farm hosts events such as sunset yoga, dining pop-ups with renowned chefs, educational talks and tractor tours. As I walk towards the onsite restaurant The Farmer’s Table, I spot a group of children enthralled by some cud-chewing goats. The restaurant sits within one of many greenhouses, offering front-row views of the farmers at work. There’s no fixed menu — the farm-to-table food is created from whatever has been picked that day. Right now, they’re serving a brunch of scrambled eggs (the resident hens lay over 8,000 eggs a day), freshly baked rye bread, baba ghanoush made with the farm’s own aubergines and carrot cake topped with beetroot jam (one of the kitchen’s bestsellers). All of the dishes are meat-free, and the star of the show today is bottle gourd bass. A popular ingredient in curries across the Indian subcontinent, this firm-fleshed gourd is cut into ‘fillets’ and pan-fried so it has a similar look and texture to seared sea bass (complete with crispy skin), before being lightly seasoned with fresh herbs.

“We’re here to make vegan and vegetarian food fun. You’re eating locally, we’re getting creative with what we have,” says Yazen Al Kodmani, the operations manager. “But it’s our zero-waste mentality that really drives our creativity. Aiming to use all parts of a vegetable, we produce an earthy carrot-top pesto that works well as a pasta sauce. Broccoli leaves are stuffed with rice to create dolmas. We use beetroot leaves in salads because they’re rich in folate. Why throw them away?”

‘Ugly’ vegetables also have a role to play. “Some are misshapen or too small and not suitable for the market, so they become jams, sauces and pickles,” adds Yazen. I pick up a jar of seven-spice chilli pickle to take home, only to add a bottle of eggplant jam as I’m about to leave. Like the menu, the pantry selection changes frequently, so it’s important to seize the day — and the jar of jam.