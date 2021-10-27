Beyond the slopes: five winter adventures in Norway

Norway in the winter makes for a magical escape, with glaciated mountains rising abruptly from the sea, the whisper of the North Pole as you cross the Arctic Circle and a great white plateau where wild reindeer roam. Whether off-piste, downhill or cross-country, the skiing is sensational, with guaranteed powder, few crowds and one of Europe’s longest ski seasons, running from October to May.

But you’ll need to slip away from the slopes for the full Narnia effect. Whether that’s padding through forests in snowshoes while marvelling at the profound silence; sailing across a fjord on a boat safari; or gliding through the pearl-white snow on a sleigh pulled by yelping, run-hungry huskies — the winter adventures in Norway are aplenty.