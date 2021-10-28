Family flavours: Katerina Nitsou on North Macedonian cuisine

What are your memories of the food you grew up with?

Macedonian food was all I grew up eating, so the memories run deep. What instantly comes to mind are the filled, savoury pastries, like bourek and banitsa, or the fresh bread my baba (grandmother) used to make.

I think about the turshija (pickled vegetables) my uncle made, and the different meze (starters) my mother set out before guests would arrive. I also remember the pileshki gradi (fried chicken cutlets) my aunt would make at every picnic; we’d have them in poupchina (homemade bread rolls) with ajvar (roasted red pepper spread) and cheese. Most nostalgic is the aroma of either zelka mangia (cabbage stew) or gravche supa (bean soup), which my mother or father would make regularly.

How did your grandfather influence you?

My maternal grandfather, Methody, emigrated to Canada in 1930. It was a tough time, during the Great Depression, but he built a successful restaurant in downtown Toronto, serving a diner-style menu with some Macedonian home cooking. He retired from the restaurant before I was born, but he still cooked for us often when I was growing up. His influence wasn’t so much the recipes themselves, but the time and patience he took to make a dish the best it could be. Many of the meat dishes in the book are inspired by him.

How would you describe Macedonian cuisine?

It’s simple, rustic and honest, and celebrates the freshest, seasonal ingredients. It isn’t overly complicated or technical. Overall, Macedonian food is just about breaking bread — simple, delicious recipes, best enjoyed in good company.