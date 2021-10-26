The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
PAID CONTENT FOR CARLTON HOTEL ST. MORITZ
Five things to do in St Moritz, Switzerland
The resort of St Moritz in Switzerland is home to the dramatic Engadine Valley.
1. Get moving in the Engadine
The pull of the mountains is never stronger than in sky-high St Moritz, 5,978ft above sea level. On the sunny side of the Swiss Alps in the Engadine Valley, this peak-rimmed, glacier-frosted, lake-hugging resort is a knockout. Whether it’s a morning yoga session as the summits slowly pinken under the sun’s warming rays, a high-altitude hike to piercing-blue lakes beneath Piz Nair or world-class skiing at Corviglia, St Moritz throws you right in at the deep end of nature. Fancy more? Follow the snowshoe trail to the cosy Ustaria Rabgiusa hut, race down black runs from Diavolezza with the Bernina Alps on the horizon, hurtle along a track at 80mph on the Olympia Bob Run or catch the breeze snowkiting on Lake Silvaplana.
2. Play around in the mountains
St Moritz isn’t short of one-of-a-kind activities. Soar above snow-encrusted peaks while paragliding with a pro, create fresh tracks through snow on a guided torchlit hike or crack the ice of Lake Sils winter fishing for your dinner. Not enough? Explore the ice caves of the Morteratsch Glacier or slide down one of Europe’s longest illuminated toboggan runs, from Preda to Bergün.
3. Tuck into nourishing cuisine
St Moritz is known for its cheese-rich, meat-heavy Alpine cuisine, but across the resort, chefs are seriously upping their game in the kitchen to give ski classics a more modern, nutritious twist. These easily digestible, plant-based menus are rooted in place and provenance, designed to boost your health, jumpstart your immune system and provide you with abundant energy to hit the resort’s slopes and trails.
Perched above the lake with views of mountains, Carlton Hotel St Moritz has been home to five-star luxury in the Swiss Alps since 1913.
4. Get some rest, St Moritz style
St Moritz was feted for its thermal waters long before the skiers rocked up — indeed, the Romans praised their healing powers. Its spas still rank among Switzerland’s finest today and are well worth a visit. When you unplug, slow the pace and tune into nature — whether it’s walking in a forest blanketed in snow, gazing up to a star-studded sky from an icy mountain summit or bathing in a mountain lake so cold it makes you gasp.
5. Give back for a greener future
Nature is one of St Moritz’s greatest assets, and the municipality is working hard to keep it that way. Since 2004, St Moritz has held the Energiestadt (‘energy town’) label, and it punches high when it comes to solar and hydropower. With e-cars, a solar-powered funicular zipping up to the snowy slopes of Corviglia and a hiking trail spotlighting clean energy, St Moritz treads incredibly lightly.
The peak-rimmed, glacier-frosted St Moritz is on the sunny side of the Swiss Alps in the Engadine Valley.
Top experiences at Carlton Hotel St Moritz
Perched above the lake with views of mountains, Carlton Hotel St Moritz has been home to five-star luxury in the Swiss Alps since 1913. Its Moving Mountains programme offers guests one-of-a-kind, immersive experiences packaged under the five pillars of Move, Play, Nourish, Rest and Give. Inside, expect opulent lake-facing suites, a three-floor spa and the two-Michelin-star Da Vittorio restaurant.
1. Guests can get fit at Carlton Hotel St Moritz with a customised training programme designed by Matt Gleed, trainer to Formula 1 drivers and Hollywood stars. The programme is based on his holistic approach to working out — plus years of experience.
2. Dine at one of two restaurants; Restaurant Romanoff or the two-Michelin-star Da Vittorio. Chefs here are working with renowned nutritionists to introduce nutrient-rich, plant-based menus (with the option to add fish or meat).
3. With the help of the leading Hofklinik sleep centre, the hotel has designed a science-based sleep programme for its guests, featuring everything from evening yoga and aromatherapy to special dinner menus and bespoke pre-sleep rituals.
4. Book curated experiences such as carving ice sculptures or renting an entire mountain for an evening.
For more information, visit carlton-stmoritz.ch
This content is created for Carlton Hotel St. Moritz. It does not necessarily reflect the views of National Geographic, National Geographic Traveller (UK) or its editorial staff.