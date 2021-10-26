Five things to do in St Moritz, Switzerland

1. Get moving in the Engadine

The pull of the mountains is never stronger than in sky-high St Moritz, 5,978ft above sea level. On the sunny side of the Swiss Alps in the Engadine Valley, this peak-rimmed, glacier-frosted, lake-hugging resort is a knockout. Whether it’s a morning yoga session as the summits slowly pinken under the sun’s warming rays, a high-altitude hike to piercing-blue lakes beneath Piz Nair or world-class skiing at Corviglia, St Moritz throws you right in at the deep end of nature. Fancy more? Follow the snowshoe trail to the cosy Ustaria Rabgiusa hut, race down black runs from Diavolezza with the Bernina Alps on the horizon, hurtle along a track at 80mph on the Olympia Bob Run or catch the breeze snowkiting on Lake Silvaplana.

2. Play around in the mountains

St Moritz isn’t short of one-of-a-kind activities. Soar above snow-encrusted peaks while paragliding with a pro, create fresh tracks through snow on a guided torchlit hike or crack the ice of Lake Sils winter fishing for your dinner. Not enough? Explore the ice caves of the Morteratsch Glacier or slide down one of Europe’s longest illuminated toboggan runs, from Preda to Bergün.

3. Tuck into nourishing cuisine

St Moritz is known for its cheese-rich, meat-heavy Alpine cuisine, but across the resort, chefs are seriously upping their game in the kitchen to give ski classics a more modern, nutritious twist. These easily digestible, plant-based menus are rooted in place and provenance, designed to boost your health, jumpstart your immune system and provide you with abundant energy to hit the resort’s slopes and trails.