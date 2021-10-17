Four of the best food-focused hotels in Tampa, Florida

Launched by the owners of one of Tampa Bay’s best steakhouses, this hotel’s specially created ‘Epicurean Theatre’ hosts everything from coffee lessons to a Latin barbecue course. The lobby off licence, meanwhile, carries more than 1,000 bottles of wine and spirits, and even the spa treatments use coffee scrubs. From $400 (£293).

Floor-to-ceiling windows mean you’ll have bay views no matter which room you choose at this outpost of Marriott’s Autograph Collection. The main draw here is the rooftop bar (Tampa Bay’s highest), which also does dinner, as well as the small plates at Julian Restaurant. From $339 (£248).

Aloft was Starwood’s (now Marriott’s) brand for budget-conscious hipsters, and this property — which opened in January, sharing a building with the eco-orientated Element hotel — is no different. The main event is rooftop restaurant Sal Y Mar, with Latin-inspired food and sixth-floor views. From $211 (£154), B&B.

Published in the November issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK).

