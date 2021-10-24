From my city to yours: exploring Roman style in the Monti neighbourhood with fashion designer Tina Sondergaard

Roman style is very different from, say, Milan. Sure, in a Prada or Gucci store, they’d look at you oddly if you were wearing something from last year, but Rome in general isn’t like that; you’re free to wear what you want. There’s definitely much more colour worn here; there’s a lot more black in Milan — a bit like Denmark.

I’d say my style is a cross between Danish minimalism and Italian baroque. I use lots of colours as I want a good mood. This area is full of artists, creatives and designers. It feels very international, but very Roman at the same time. In Monti, we’re a bit rebellious: if red is the ‘in’ colour this season, for example, then you won’t find red here.

Monti’s style is mostly what you’d wear to have an aperitivo. People mix things up — they like to be creative, but they’re not intimidating or in your face about it. It’s more artistic: you might wear a nice evening-style dress, but you’ll pair it with trainers and a leather jacket. It’s a very human approach to fashion.

Visitors who come to Monti have done their research. They don’t want Prada or Gucci or anything they can get at home. Nowadays, you can walk down a high street and you could be in Budapest, Stockholm or Madrid — they’re full of the same brands. When I was younger, we’d buy something on holiday, knowing nobody else would have it at home. Now that’s disappeared, but people know that Monti offers something different.