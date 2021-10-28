How to spend 12 hours in Pigneto, Rome's new nightlife hotspot

12pm: Lunch at Bottiglieria Pigneto

Open from morning until the wee hours, this Pigneto institution serves everything from brunch to after-dinner snacks. Start with cured meat or avocado toast topped with prawns, and wash it down with a glass of vino from the 19-page wine list, curated by Italian region.

2pm: Take in the street art

Although there isn’t an official trail, you’ll find the best-known works around Via Fanfulla da Lodi. This is where the director (and Pigneto resident) Pier Paolo Pasolini shot Accattone, which focused on gritty, working-class life. Keep an eye out for the various visual interpretations of him and his films, as well as political murals on Via Giovanni Brancaleone.

4pm: Leaf through Libreria Tuba

As you’ll gather from the many political murals, Pigneto is a hotbed of activism, and you’ll find Libreria Tuba at its beating heart. Cross the railway line to this feminist bookshop, which has a cafe serving farm-to-table food, fair-trade herbal teas and artisan beers, and regularly plays host to events.

5.30pm: Start the bar crawl

Stroll the Via del Pigneto, from Via Grosseto to Via L’Aquila; it’s around about now that many bars and restaurants will be waking up. Popular spots include Cargo, Mabel and Mezzo, the latter a vermouth bar that tempts with its impressive array of fortified wines. Birra+, a beer bar that stocks rare brews, is also worth seeking out.