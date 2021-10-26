How to spend a weekend in Jersey

Day one: surf & sunsets



Morning

If you’re up with the seagulls, head to Le Braye, on the west coast, for an early yoga session with Delia from Bunker. The covered terrace opens onto the wide seascape of St Ouen’s beach, and classes run whatever the weather, held against a backdrop of the dramatically ebbing and flowing tide. Refuel in the cafe downstairs and watch the surfers catch the first waves of the day — or, if you’d rather join them, hire a surfboard from the slip (and don’t be surprised if you see Delia again, as she also runs the Jersey Surf School). Afterwards, round off the morning with a walk through the nearby dunes, carpeted with tall grasses and speckled with yellow gorse — a hallmark of the Jersey National Park, which hugs the coast.

Afternoon

A short drive from La Braye is the free-to-enter National Trust for Jersey Wetland Centre, overlooking La Mare au Seigneur (better known as St Ouen’s Pond). As well as making the most of the observation room, you can zoom in on wildlife using the interactive camera provided or learn to identify bird calls on the multimedia touchscreens. Continue the natural theme as you head up the coast to Kempt Tower to meet Kazz from Wild Adventures. Something of a survival skills expert, Kazz learned his trade from his grandparents, who lived under German occupation during the Second World War. Join him on a foraging tour to discover the bitter-lemon taste of pink sorrel or the spiciness of pepper dulse seaweed.

Evening

It’s time to rejoin the surfers at their primary hangout, The Watersplash bar and diner, midway along St Ouen’s Bay and just a 15-minute walk along the beach from Kempt Tower. It was here that several European surf championships took place in the 1960s, when Jersey was the surf capital of Europe (in 1968, five out of six of the British surf team in the Puerto Rico World Championships were Jersey locals). When the sun’s out, you’ll find the al fresco tables packed with people winding down after a day on the waves. Take note: a single beer might turn into several if a gig is taking place indoors. Alternatively, head for dinner at Corbiere Phare, a restaurant with dramatic views of La Corbière lighthouse, on the island’s southwestern tip.