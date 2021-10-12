In pursuit of pasta alla gricia in Testaccio, Rome

Four more places to eat in Rome



1. Maritozzi from Linari

Legend has it that these cream-filled buns were traditionally given to girls by suitors (‘marito’ means ‘husband’ in Italian). A breakfast staple, they’re typically followed by an espresso. pasticcerialinari.com

2. Supplì from Trapizzino

Don’t miss these balls of seasoned rice, dipped in egg and breadcrumbs then deep-fried. Take a bite to reveal an oozing heart of mozzarella. trapizzino.it

3. Pizza bianca from Panificio Passi

Don’t be put out if you turn up and see no pizza bianca behind the counter — it simply means the two-metre lengths of dimpled pizza dough are being prepared for cooking. Join the queue and enjoy one fresh from the oven. Via Mastro Giorgio 87.

4. Fried anchovies from La Torricella

Dusted with flour, deep-fried and served with a wedge of lemon. If you’re visiting in winter, follow them up with a warming bowl of bean and chestnut soup. la-torricella.com

Posted in the November 2021 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

