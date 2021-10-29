Meet the Canadian producers at the heart of Saskatchewan's culinary capital

1. JENNI LESSARD: The chef reclaiming Indigenous cuisine

Jenni is an Indigenous (Métis) chef hosting the Han Wi Moon Dinners at Wanuskewin, Saskatoon.

I live on the land where my ancestors hunted and harvested for thousands of years, and I’ve always felt that in my blood. I grew up in the boreal forest of Northern Saskatchewan, with its blueberries, northern pike and wonderful smoked sucker fish, but there are different flavours and harvesting cycles across all of Saskatchewan.

I oversee the culinary portion of Wanuskewin's Han Wi Moon experiential dining events in Saskatoon. The three-course evening meal uses locally foraged ingredients, while Indigenous teachings are shared through traditional storytelling, drumming and singing. The experience is staged on traditional lands overlooking the Opimihaw Valley and South Saskatchewan River.



Bison is one of my preferred proteins to cook with. They’re a huge part of both the Métis [people of mixed European and Indigenous ancestry] and First Nations Culture, having kept us alive and thriving for many years. They disappeared from the plains for over 150 years, however they’ve recently been reintroduced. It’s great to see them back grazing on the land and they give the meal a special flavour — both historically and culinarily. For the main course, I’ll serve a bison tenderloin with yarrow and sage, seared atop a nettle and sunchoke purée. The nettle is harvested from right underneath the historic buffalo jump, and it’s finished with chanterelles and rosehip butter.

As a Métis chef, my first consideration is always: are the proper protocols in place to honour, protect and respect the land we source our ingredients from? That’s a big cultural perspective that might differentiate Indigenous tourism from other forms of tourism. Every time you visit a different part of Canada, there’s a different Indigenous cuisine. It varies considerably.

I’m excited to put my own stamp on ingredients that my ancestors have been eating for thousands of years. I don’t think my great, great, great, grandma would’ve put chokecherries in a vinaigrette to go over a butter-basted pickerel, but it’s nice to feel the connection and still be able to pave my own path.