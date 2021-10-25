Searching for Samoa’s elusive national bird

"I got a leech on my eyeball during our last field trip,' Rebecca tells me cheerfully, as I helicopter my arms in futile defence against the mosquitoes. My companions are relentlessly upbeat in the face of the discomforts of a tropical forest — Toni bouncing happily about like jelly on springs while Rebecca launches into a story about being bitten by a centipede. I guess you need to stay positive when you're out in the jungle.

We're here in Samoa, searching for dodo. Well, not an actual dodo, now extinct, but the closest remaining relative of the dodo, nevertheless. “That’s proven genetics, not wishy-washy theory!” Rebecca declares fiercely. The manumea (or tooth-billed pigeon) — affectionately known as the little dodo — has a beak that’s big and hooked and includes a pair of toothy projections that are probably used to break into the seeds of maota trees. I say ‘probably’ because little is known for sure about what the manumea eats or where it nests, or anything much else besides. What we can say for certain, though, is that the manumea is precariously close to having more in common with the dodo than some similar DNA.

In 1994, it was estimated there were 2,000 manumea left on Samoa’s main islands of 'Upolu and Savai’i, the only places on Earth they live, but recent surveys suggest the population may have dropped below 200. Rebecca, a scientist from New Zealand who for two and a half years has ensconced herself in the montane forests here, has encountered only 10 manumea during her field work. Toni, employed by the Ministry of Environment, has spotted just one. There aren’t even any confirmed recordings of its call.

This seemingly bleak situation has focused minds, for this isn’t simply a goofy-looking pigeon with some interesting ancestry. The manumea is Samoa’s national bird, the bird that’s painted on the backs of buses and championed on the country’s bank notes. It’s unthinkable that this iconic species, this symbol of a nation, could slip quietly into oblivion. Something must be done.

We continue along the path between splayed ferns and tree trunks hairy with creepers, on one of Rebecca and Toni’s regular scouting missions into ’Upolu’s interior. Toni points to a pair of white-throated pigeons and cups his hands to copy their cooing. The manumea’s call is lower, he says, shifting his fingers to create a deeper, warmer sound. “So much birding relies on sound,” Rebecca comments, but Toni isn’t listening. He’s instead tracking a crimson-crowned fruit dove, before ducking into undergrowth to pull up some taro plants — their leaves like elephant ears — to eat later.

After 30 minutes, we reach our destination: Tiavi village, and a vast banyan tree, its gnarled branches grasping at the sky. There’s a rumour going round the village that this tree is the favoured perch of a manumea. It’s a precious lead.

Toni, Rebecca and I stake out the area, while an elderly woman looks on, amused, from the porch of a nearby hut. "This is prime manumea territory," they chirp excitedly. "See the maota trees, tall and spindly with their bushy crowns? Prime territory!" Could the villagers have seen another pigeon species, I wonder. No, no, Rebecca assures me. They’d described the manumea’s awkward flight and oversized head. And its bright, orange beak: although decades-old photos of a captive bird show a dull, peach-hued bill, it’s a garish carrot colour on specimens in the wild. Of course, this individual might have been killed in the recent storm that ravaged the islands, they muse. But the elderly woman at the nearby hut isn’t about to let a storm rain on the parade. “I’m sure he’s still around,” she calls across to us. “He’s probably watching you right now.” Toni is barely able to control himself, hopping to and fro like a forest bird.

There are so many questions to answer about the manumea. Does it lay its eggs on the ground? This is what an 18th-century visitor to the islands had written in his diary. If so, the eggs would be at the mercy of modern invaders like rats and cats. Or is the bird’s decline instead due to the creeping clearance of forest for village plantations. Rebecca assesses the landscape with a practised eye, judging positions for sound recorders, cameras and feeders. She makes plans. Perhaps the manumea will return to the banyan, and they can set up a viewing area for tourists. Meanwhile, Toni makes his way through the greenery, trailing fast-flapping starlings and craning to see a flat-billed kingfisher on a branch.

While Rebecca plans, Toni flits about, and the manumea does or doesn’t spy on us from a leafy hiding place, I lean on the banyan and watch things unfold. "That’s a miti,” Rebecca says, interrupting my thoughts, and nodding towards a tiny bird flitting about in the branches. It’s a tiny speck on a vast canvas, but doesn’t seem daunted. “’Miti’ means ‘dream’”, she continues. “They’re cuties.”

“What’s that?" calls Toni in an electric whisper, stock still for a change and staring into the middle distance. He’s just seen a largish shape alight untidily in a tree, he explains urgently. We poke binoculars and cameras in its direction. “Fruit bat?” asks Rebecca. “No,” Toni insists, “not a fruit bat — I saw it perch, not hang. Definitely not a bat!” For several minutes, we wish dearly for a little dodo, breath held and eyes straining at the foliage, until the largeish shape launches and glides away. “A fruit bat,” states Toni matter-of-factly, as if he’d told us all along, and then speeds off in pursuit of a blue-crowned lorikeet.