Seven of the world’s most eerie destinations

3. Catacombe dei Cappuccini, Palermo, Sicily, Italy

The foreboding tunnels of the catacombs in Paris are an infamous ossuary below the beautiful city, bulging with the bones of some six million people, but in the catacombs of Palermo, established in the 16th century, the setup is terrifyingly different. Here, the deceased are pulled from the shadows and cast into the light — the mummified human remains of Sicilian clergy and nobles are nailed to the walls or set in chairs or on beds, their palms pinned together in prayer or holding holy scriptures or dangling rosary beads. Several babies and children of nobles who succumbed to sickness are displayed too in carry cots and pushchairs; of particular note is the body of two-year-old Rosalia Lombardo, who died of pneumonia. The infant’s body is immaculately preserved — so well that a small fault in her eyelids reveals her preserved eye beneath. The slip-up has inspired local lore, which suggests she awakens at certain times of day.