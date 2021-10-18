The inside guide to Trastevere, Rome's most emblematic neighbourhood

For many, Trastevere’s Sunday Market at Porta Portese is Rome. Wade into the capital’s largest flea market, for everything from Jesus statuettes to mid-century furniture. It starts at the old city gate and spreads south. If you want something more made-to-measure, you’ll still find some of Trastevere’s artisans in the less busy streets around Santa Cecilia in Trastevere Church. Giuseppe and Isabella Ciuffetti hand-stitch elegant bags, wallets and belts from Tuscan leather; Giuseppe’s been doing it since childhood and Isabella joined him 45 years ago when they married. Opposite them is La Cravatta Su Misura, Melania Flamini’s one-woman show making ties and scarves.



Trastevere manages to blend that proud, working-class origins with high culture, too. Sixteenth-century Villa Farnesina contains frescoes by Raphael, among others, and his Loggia of Cupid and Psyche is arguably better than his work in the Vatican. The grounds are also outstanding, but be sure to make time for the Orto Botanico Di Roma, the city’s botanical garden, which is full of old cedars and oaks. Follow the elegant, tree-lined boulevards to Piazzale Garibaldi, from where you’ll have sweeping views of the city.



But no visit to Trastevere would be complete without a twirl around its nightlife scene, centred around the area from Piazza Trilussa to Viale di Trastevere. For something to eat, it has to be one of the district’s historical pizzerias — either Ivo a Trastevere or Al Marmi. The latter’s known as l’obitorio (‘the morgue’) for its all-marble interior, unchanged since its 1931 opening. For a night on the town, try Freni E Frizioni for creative cocktails. Alternatively, for a taste of classic Rome, make a beeline for wood-clad Bar San Calisto, a local institution.

Published in the November 2021 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

