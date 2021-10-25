The pioneer: Ana Roš, the slovenian chef championing the flavours of the Soča Valley

The menu at Roš’s restaurant is like a living thing: each dish might be updated several times in a season, depending on what the surrounding environment provides, but the flavour combinations always surprise. Recent dishes have included beef tongue pastrami with oyster, seaweed crystal, jalapeño and wild watercress; trout cured with fig leaves, barley and elder blossom water, served with trout belly and fig leave praline; and roasted koji bean and reduced whey dip with bee pollen ice cream, apricots, hydro honey and crispy bean skin.



Roš is dedicated to local ingredients, and it’s her ability to turn the simple into the sublime that sets Hiša Franko apart: diners are tasting the Soča Valley, but it’s very much through the prism of Ana Roš.



The strength of Roš and her team is, she says, “cooking things in the right season and working very closely with nature — with the territory, with foragers, with gardens. We have to be very creative. At the same time, very elastic and ready to change the dishes very quickly, because nature isn’t a supermarket where you can get everything every day.



“When you eat my food, you always have explosions of flavours,” she adds. “You have all senses working all the time. This is a kitchen with guts. You might hear some people say they didn’t like it, but you’ll never hear anyone say it was forgettable.”



When Roš was growing up, her parents were very ambitious when it came to her and her sister’s future; the girls were signed up to do sports and dance and were expected to do well in school. “I never really had the chance when I was a kid to express myself,” Roš says. “I was expected to do some things, but I don’t really remember if anyone ever asked me, ‘Do you really want to do that?’”



Roš’s first big rebellion came at the age of 18 when she dropped out of Slovenia’s national ski team. She expected a big reaction from her father, but he managed to accept it. However, when she abandoned the prospect of a diplomatic career, turning down a Slovenian government job offer in Brussels, he didn’t speak to her for six months. It’s all water under the bridge now.



Roš’s passion for her chosen path suggests she made the right decision. During our interview, her head chef brings over a new dish for her to try (she creates the dishes, while her head chef makes her vision a reality). It’s a potato, fermented in the same way that black garlic is fermented — heated slowly over the course of a few weeks — and served with smoked bone marrow emulsion, anchovies and pine nuts (black, also slightly fermented).



“The bite I had just now, I swear, it’s the best I’ve ever tasted,” she says “And no doubt next year, when we’re working on creating a new menu, I’m sure I’ll say that’s the best bite I’ve ever had, too.”



It’s this philosophy that informs Roš’s plans for the future. Ambitiously, she wants “to make the most amazing menu on the planet, to enjoy our work and to be happy: happy when we’re cooking, and happy when we’re serving, and then people will understand our food a lot better. I don’t want to compromise. I want to be who I am and cook from my heart and from my soul.”