The ultimate hotel guide to the Maldives

The Maldives is Mother Nature in overdrive: technicolour coral, beaches so white they’ll make your eyes squint and water so blue it looks like the saturation has been set to max. This archipelago of 1,190 islands has become a poster child for island paradise, but there’s more variety than you might think. Some atolls are better for manta rays; some attract whale sharks; and others are great for surfing, deep-sea fishing or have beaches running for miles. Tragically, several coral reefs were badly damaged during a worldwide bleaching event in 2016, so those keen to explore beneath the surface will need to plan carefully before visiting this ever-changing seascape. But much like its marine life, the Maldives’ accommodation is similarly vibrant, and you’ll find everything from love nests and party pads to castaway villas and overwater bungalows, meaning there’s just as much action to be had on land as there is in that dazzlingly blue water.